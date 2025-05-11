WWE News and Notes

– WWE has filed to trademark:

JC Mateo

Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment

– PWInsider is reporting that Jeff Cobb had to take four or five flights from Japan in the past day and a half, just to get to Missouri on time for his debut at Backlash.

– There have been rumors circulating online that there will be a Mask vs. Mask match between Penta and El Grande Americano at Summer Slam or even earlier.

– Officially added to tomorrow night’s WWE Raw:

Penta vs. Chad Gable