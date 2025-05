WWE LFG finals set, Triple H comments on the passing of Sabu

– Triple H via X:

The ECW original whose innovative style helped bring the entire wrestling world to a new extreme. We send our condolences to his loved ones. https://t.co/6qp9KAvRpD — Triple H (@TripleH) May 11, 2025

– The Finalists of WWE LFG are confirmed!

* Jasper Troy vs Shiloh Hill

* Tyre Mae Steele vs Zena Sterling

Winners get an NXT TV contract to end this weeks LFG