Wrestling community pays tribute to Sabu

Sabu has passed away at age 60. Here is a sample of tributes…

☝ — Rob Van Dam (@TherealRVD) May 11, 2025

Rest In Peace Sabu….

Thank you, I love you, I'll miss you…I'm totally devastated. pic.twitter.com/LXtv2upOP6 — Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie (@BlueMeanieBWO) May 11, 2025

AEW and the wrestling world mourns the passing of Sabu. From barbed wire battles to unforgettable high-risk moments, Sabu gave everything to professional wrestling. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans. pic.twitter.com/JpgbYj2KKl — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 11, 2025

Nobody made me want to be a wrestler more than Sabu. R.I.P. to a true hardcore legend Suicidal, homicidal, genocidal 4-ever — Mark Briscoe (@SussexCoChicken) May 11, 2025

RIP SABU Watching you put Cena through a table blew little kid me’s mind rest easy Legend! pic.twitter.com/jsri1yPJ5H — Sammy Guevara (@sammyguevara) May 11, 2025

Sorry, my words are a little frazzled in this vid, I am trying to speak from my heart…I dunno what else to say. #RIPSabu pic.twitter.com/o6ehKa0IjK — taz (@OfficialTAZ) May 11, 2025

I love you, I'm grateful for our time together and friendship. Thank you for all the times you reached out to me and looked out for me when others didn't. Thank you for all of your sacrifices! They'll never be another SABU! Fly high my brother ❤️ #Sabu pic.twitter.com/bxGr48WWqP — Luke Hawx (@LukeHawx504) May 11, 2025

MAPLE LEAF PRO is deeply saddened to hear of the loss of Sabu. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/JUZWZnKEBR — MAPLE LEAF PRO Wrestling (@MapleLeafPW) May 11, 2025

He was an outlaw and a gamechanger. He inspired so many that stepped inside a GCW ring and he will continue to inspire for generations to come. His legacy will last forever and he will never be forgotten. Rest in Peace, and… Long Live SABU ☝️ pic.twitter.com/xSQuNwo1n1 — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) May 11, 2025

Damn RIP Sabu☝️ — KC Navarro (@KCwrestles) May 11, 2025