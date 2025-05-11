The Jacob Fatu-Jeff Cobb history

Jacob Fatu and Jeff Cobb have history.

Last night’s reaction at WWE Backlash to Jeff Cobb from Jacob Fatu was an interestign one.

Will WWE use its multi-vehicle (commentators, video packages wrestler promos) story telling machine to cue in the casual fans?

In case they don’t, here’s an overview of their history:

– On October 14, 2016, at an APW event, both wrestlers competed in a battle royal won by Cobb.

– On February 17, 2017, at APW, Fatu and Cobb teamed up to defeat The Black Armada (Papo Esco and Synn)

– On March 25, 2017, at APW, Cobb competed in a four-way elimination match for a shot at the Universal Heavyweight Championship, defeating Fatu, Adam Thornstowe, and Karl Fredericks.

– October 6, 2017, at PCW Ultra, Fatu defeated Cobb and Willie Mack in a three-way match.

– King of Indies (2018): APW’s King of Indies tournament in 2018. Fatu defeated Cobb to win the APW Universal Heavyweight Championship.

– MLW Cage Match: Fatu and Cobb also faced off in a cage match in Major League Wrestling (MLW) in a War Chamber match, where Cobb’ team was victorious.

(enrikogates)