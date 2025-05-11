Shotzi on the formation of Chemical X with Tatum Paxley and Gigi Dolin

Shotzi details her return to NXT and the formation of Chemical X with Tatum Paxley and Gigi Dolin:

“I get cleared, like, December 5th, and at that time I’m thinking it’s December, I’m probably not going to come back until Rumble, which was like two months away, and I could not for the life of me sit home any longer.

“So I text (Johnny) Russo, and I was like ‘hey I’m probably not going to come back to the main roster for a little bit. Can I get a little run at NXT, you know find my ring legs back?’ He was like absolutely, ‘we can only have you for two months and then main roster wants you back’.

“I was like ‘great, that’s perfect. Give me a little run. Put me with these girls, I wanna build up Gigi and Tatum, I really believe in them. I thought we were killing it, we were super hot, and I fell in love with them. I was like ‘oh my God can we go to the main roster together because I have fallen in love with these girls.”

(source: Busted Open Radio)