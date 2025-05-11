Sabu passes away at age 60

May 11, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

PWInsider reports that hardcore legend Sabu has passed away at 60. Details on his death are unknown at this time.

Sabu, real name Terry Brunk, worked his last match against Joey Janela at the GCW Spring Break 9 event at the Pearl Theater at the Palms Casino in Las Vegas on April 18 during WrestleMania weekend. He won a wild, no rope barbed match to cap off a career which started in 1985.

