Ricochet hopes to never return to WWE, Becky Lynch says she’s the greatest female wrestler of all time, more

– – Ricochet spent several years in WWE and, although he won some titles, he never reached the level many fans had hoped for. Right now, he’s happily part of AEW, and it appears he’s made it clear that he hopes to never return to WWE. Ricochet responded by saying he had multiple conversations with people who didn’t buy anything, just walked by, and still didn’t say anything negative. He even had fans asking when he would return to WWE, to which he replied, “hopefully never.” He ended by calling out those eager to criticize him online, saying they were just trying to look like idiots.

– Becky Lynch says that she’s the greatest female professional wrestler of all time.

“I’m the greatest female professional wrestler of all time, that’s not just me saying it. There’s documented evidence, Sports Illustrated put out a list — Then there was a ‘20 Greatest #WWE Wrestlers of All Time’ and of course, I was on that list. No other woman was on it, but I was.”

(source: Variety)

– Happy 26th Birthday to Zaria