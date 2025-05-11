Recent poll results
– CM Punk says Liv Morgan is WWE’s MVP
Agree (53%, 244 Votes)
Disagree (47%, 217 Votes)
Total Voters: 461
– Bayley: “I don’t feel that I’m at a level of Charlotte or a Becky”
Disagree (72%, 279 Votes)
Agree (28%, 111 Votes)
Total Voters: 390
– Which Wrestlemania night did you enjoy more?
Saturday (54%, 126 Votes)
Sunday (46%, 107 Votes)
Total Voters: 233
– Grade this year’s build to Wrestlemania?
C (32%, 90 Votes)
B (24%, 68 Votes)
D (19%, 53 Votes)
F (14%, 39 Votes)
A (10%, 28 Votes)
Total Voters: 278
– Should Tom Zenk be inducted into the GERWECK.NET Hall of Fame? (70% required)
No (68%, 279 Votes)
Yes (32%, 134 Votes)
Total Voters: 413
* List of wrestlers not voted into the GERWECK.NET Hall of Fame.