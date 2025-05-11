Randy Orton’s priceless reaction to a PRIME drink (video), Pat McAfee’s latest X post

– Randy Orton took a hydration break in the middle of his match against John Cena, and his reaction was priceless.

Randy Orton took a sip from a Prime Drink bottle & said it’s horrible Bro knows ball #WWEBackLash pic.twitter.com/k9A7MXNfc8 — Zack-A-Tack KENNY OMEGA/SETH ROLLINS FAN (@kaleodoesit) May 11, 2025

– Pat McAfee via X:

Life’s a book… each day being a page leading to the next.. phases of life come and go like chapters.. not every character/job/idea has to appear in every chapter. Some things are perfect for the story when it’s needed.. and then disappear as just a fond memory. A pivotal influence to get from one era to the next…

Don’t be scared to end a chapter and start anew.. you’re gonna have to do it eventually anyways.

And always remember to check with the mirror every once in a while and make sure your book is one that makes you happy.. and if it’s not, change direction.. I think that you’re allowed to do that.. we have NO IDEA when the final page is being written.. with no sequels. ‘Tis our only chance at this thing here.

I appreciate you all so much for everything. I’m living the dumbest book of all time.. trying to figure it all aht as I go..

#UpToSomethingSZN