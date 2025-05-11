Pat McAfee comments after his match with Gunther, Mercedes Mone makes bold claim, SNME rumor

May 11, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Pat McAfee shares his wounds of war after his match with Gunther.

R-Truth is rumored to face John Cena in two weeks at Saturday Night’s Main Event on May 24.

Mercedes Mone (via Denise Salcedo) says she’s the Beyonce of wrestling.

“I can feel the emotions right now. I feel like I’m about to cry, but I’m going to save that for Texas. Really, that’s what I’ve been dreaming about; main eventing All In. This is our Super Bowl, this is our biggest pay-per-view of the year, and you’re talking to the biggest star in all of professional wrestling, in all of women’s wrestling. I put women’s wrestling on the map. To do that in Texas, well, I am the Beyonce of wrestling, and I cannot wait to show everybody not only my gear, my outfit, my look, just the match alone”

