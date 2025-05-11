Pat McAfee comments after his match with Gunther, Mercedes Mone makes bold claim, SNME rumor

– Pat McAfee shares his wounds of war after his match with Gunther.

My chest… is ahhh… burning pic.twitter.com/RVrhRkRYuf — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 11, 2025

– R-Truth is rumored to face John Cena in two weeks at Saturday Night’s Main Event on May 24.

– Mercedes Mone (via Denise Salcedo) says she’s the Beyonce of wrestling.

“I can feel the emotions right now. I feel like I’m about to cry, but I’m going to save that for Texas. Really, that’s what I’ve been dreaming about; main eventing All In. This is our Super Bowl, this is our biggest pay-per-view of the year, and you’re talking to the biggest star in all of professional wrestling, in all of women’s wrestling. I put women’s wrestling on the map. To do that in Texas, well, I am the Beyonce of wrestling, and I cannot wait to show everybody not only my gear, my outfit, my look, just the match alone”