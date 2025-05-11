More Sabu tributes

The wrestling community continues to remember ECW legend Sabu.

WWE is saddened to learn that Terry Brunk, known to wrestling fans as Sabu, has passed away. WWE extends its condolences to Sabu’s family, friends and fans.https://t.co/7EqPs02bWA pic.twitter.com/T7ZjDHGARJ — WWE (@WWE) May 11, 2025

Rest in peace Sabu, an absolute LEGEND. His memory and inspiration will live on and make people feel for years to come & there will never be another. pic.twitter.com/vjIwwcT3Lu — Masha Slamovich マーシャ・スラモビッチ (@mashaslamovich) May 11, 2025

Rvolutionized professional wrestling. A true innovatoer of the sport. Rest in peace, Sabu. pic.twitter.com/LCOmF5wXQK — (@JamesDrakePro) May 11, 2025

This is a gut punch. I was pushing this agenda again a few weeks ago after Sabu had his final match. RIP Sabu. One of a kind, absolute legend, and a true game changer for professional wrestling. https://t.co/wVgZ4ao42k — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) May 11, 2025

Rest In Peace Sabu — Prince Nana (@PrinceKingNana) May 11, 2025

I am really sorry to hear of the passing of one of the most innovating performers EVER, Sabu.

My condolences and prayers to his family, friends and fans. — Michael PS Hayes (@MichaelPSHayes1) May 11, 2025

Lost another ECW brother today. Rest in Power Sabu. Always an honor to have shared the ring with you. pic.twitter.com/vefYe8XG4G — CW Anderson (@ECWAnderson) May 11, 2025

There aren’t enough words to describe how important Sabu was to professional wrestling. He was true master, and dedicated his life to this business. An undeniable “Generational Talent” Rest Easy Sabu pic.twitter.com/1OVxYLY9lL — Sam Adonis (@RealSamAdonis) May 11, 2025

Sabu, you were the most unlikely friend I ever made in the wrestling business. I’m gonna miss our random texts checking in on each other. I’m sorry I bugged you for so many autographs over the years, but I certainly don’t regret it. I’ll cherish them & our friendship forever. I… pic.twitter.com/FT3uoCtAlO — Brian Myers (@Myers_Wrestling) May 11, 2025