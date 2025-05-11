MJF responds to Becky Lynch, R-Truth on a punishment from Vince McMahon, more Sabu tributes

– Becky Lynch says that Damage CTRL controlled zero damage during their run.

“‘Damage CTRL’ controlled zero damage. Precisely zero damage was controlled. Mission failed, because Bayley fails at most missions.”

– MJF via X:

Agree with Becks fully on Lyra,

she seems like a horrible person and clearly a gross poor. Enjoyed my time with “the man” on set. A very nice girl and an upstanding citizen. However….. not too sure about her thoughts on a potential promo battle #BetterthanYou https://t.co/WVkkwTuy0q — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) May 10, 2025

– Vince McMahon made R-Truth smoke a cigarette on television after catching him smoking behind the scenes.

It was a 20,000 fine for smoking in the arena

– More Sabu tribute via X:

A brotherhood and bond that very few in our business will ever understand. And tomorrow on @BustedOpenRadio we will pay respect to one of our own. RIP Sabu and THANK YOU for being the pioneer and originator of getting the tables!! pic.twitter.com/uV5EFkvip2 — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) May 11, 2025

RIP to an absolute legend of the business. Sabu will always be remembered. One of the greatest of all time. pic.twitter.com/T6fHScSibQ — DirtyDomDom (@DirtyDomDom) May 11, 2025

1 of my first road loops in TNA years ago I traveled w/ Raven, Rhino and Sabu. Sabu was always a super cool guy and I enjoyed being around him. Rest in Peace. — Robert Stone (@MrStoneWWE) May 11, 2025