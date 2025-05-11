MJF responds to Becky Lynch, R-Truth on a punishment from Vince McMahon, more Sabu tributes

May 11, 2025 - by staff

– Becky Lynch says that Damage CTRL controlled zero damage during their run.

“‘Damage CTRL’ controlled zero damage. Precisely zero damage was controlled. Mission failed, because Bayley fails at most missions.”

(Source: Variety)

– MJF via X:

– Vince McMahon made R-Truth smoke a cigarette on television after catching him smoking behind the scenes.

It was a 20,000 fine for smoking in the arena

(Source: Insight with Chris Van Vliet)

– More Sabu tribute via X:

