Liv Morgan says Dominik Mysterio is the greatest IC champion of all time, Jeff Cobb on WWE debut

– Liv Morgan says Dominik Mysterio is officially the greatest IC Champion in history after his victory at Backlash:

The GREATEST intercontinental champion of allllllllllll time ✨ https://t.co/5Af0hBP5Si — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) May 11, 2025

– Jeff Cobb has commented on coming out of retirement to be in St Louis for WWE backlash:

Thank you guys! I’m happy to say I beat retirement and I made it from muscle beach to STL in the nick of time, yeah!!! https://t.co/LP9Wmm5EA4 — Jeff Cobb (@RealJeffCobb) May 11, 2025

So anything cool happen in STL this weekend? I had coffee at the Arch! Duh pic.twitter.com/HPnswgC27a — Jeff Cobb (@RealJeffCobb) May 11, 2025