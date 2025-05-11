Jakara Jackson remains optimistic, Josh Peck questions why WWE has post show press conferences

– Jakara Jackson recently addressed her WWE release with gratitude and optimism for the future. Reflecting on her time with the company, she stated, “I did want to start by saying I’m very, very grateful and appreciative for my time in WWE.” She emphasized that her departure was not a source of bitterness, saying, “I don’t want anybody to think that just because something like this did happen that I’m upset.”

While she acknowledged her desire to showcase her abilities independently, she remained hopeful: “Do I wish that I could have shown the world what I can do on my own? Hell yes. And the way I see it, I’m still going to get that opportunity, just in a different way.” Reflecting on the personal growth and experiences she gained, Jackson said, “I’ve gotten to do things that I never thought I would do.” She also appreciated the mentorship she received, adding, “I’ve gotten to speak to the best of the best who are in the business.”

Source: Jamara Sadè YouTube

– Josh Peck doesn’t understand why WWE has post-show press conferences

“This sport is scripted. What are you? Nuts? You knew you were gonna win. And no shade on WWE, I love it. These guys are true athletes. It’s Sports Entertainment”