Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest doing okay following Backlash

Both Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre had some Backlash battle wounds to show but they are deemed okay after getting checked by WWE medical.

Drew McIntyre had the roughest night out of everyone after he was on the receiving end of Priest’s South of Heaven finisher through a couple of tables. While the majority of McIntyre’s body landed on the table, his head missed it.

Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque said in the post-show press conference that McIntyre was a little banged up but after he was assessed by the medics backstage, including for concussion, and was given the okay.

Meanwhile, Priest also had an injury from the fatal four-way match in the form of a lost tooth. Nothing a short trip to the dentist won’t fix.

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online