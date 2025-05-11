Becky Lynch on working with MJF, who played the fake Randy Orton on Smackdown, Omega/Woods

– WWE’s Becky Lynch (via Variety) says AEW’s MJF is a “very nice boy” after filming Happy Gilmore 2 with him:

“I did (cross paths with him). You know, a very nice boy. Great chats. Of course, he knows he’d lose at (a promo battle), but we had great chats.

“Unfortunately, it was way before this happened, but I feel like he would completely agree with everything that I’m saying about Lyra.”

– Divided by wrestling companies, united by video games, Kenny Omega and Xavier Woods shared a heartfelt moment and hugged it out after Kenny Omega defeated Xavier Woods in SNK vs Capcom at PAX East 2025.

“Even though, on my side, things may not be as kosher toward your side as they seem, perhaps there is common ground after all. And through the power of video games, you can be my friend, and I can be your friend.”

– Shawn Spears played the part of the fake Randy Orton, who tried to attack John Cena on WWE SmackDown.