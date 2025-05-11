Backlash 2025 breaks domestic gate record for the series, but Lyon still top

A total of 17,155 fans showed up at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri for Backlash last night to witness the last ever match between John Cena and Randy Orton.

The hot crowd helped Randy Orton’s entrance by singing loudly along to his iconic Voices theme song and witnessed what could be a record number of RKOs in a single match.

Triple H also added in the post-show press conference that this Backlash was the highest-grossing domestic Backlash, so despite high ticket prices, it did not beat the gate of last year’s Backlash in Lyon, France, which holds the record for the series.

