WWE returns to “The Gateway to The West” tonight!

WWE Backlash: St. Louis goes down this evening live from Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO., with the ‘Countdown to WWE Backlash: St. Louis’ pre-show kicking off at 5/4c, leading into the premium live event scheduled to begin at 7/6c on Peacock.

On tap for tonight’s premium live event is John Cena vs. Randy Orton “ONE LAST TIME” for the Undisputed WWE Title, Dominik Mysterio vs. Penta for the WWE Intercontinental Title, Jacob Fatu vs. Damian Priest vs. LA Knight vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE U.S. Title, Lyra Valkyria vs. Becky Lynch for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Title, as well as Pat McAfee vs. GUNTHER.

Featured below are complete WWE Backlash: St. Louis results from Saturday, May 10, 2025. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 5pm EST. – 11pm EST. on Peacock.

WWE BACKLASH: ST. LOUIS RESULTS 5/10/25

Updates to begin momentarily. Stay tuned and refresh this page often for the latest WWE Backlash: St. Louis results.