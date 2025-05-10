Vince Russo critical of WWE booking for Backlash, John Cena Sr. ready for Backlash

– While speaking on the BroDown Podcast with Mac Davis, former WWE Head Writer Vince Russo criticized WWE for the booking leading upto the John Cena Vs. Randy Orton match at Backlash. Russo wasn’t impressed with the buildup, calling the storyline too predictable. “Orton hits Cena with three RKOs in three weeks, so what? You think Orton is gonna beat Cena? It’s so telegraphed, Mac. It’s like they don’t even try to throw you off. Russo also questioned why fans would even bother tuning in to Backlash, given how the storyline has been laid out. “Just based on predictability, I don’t know why anybody would spend two minutes of their time watching that match,” he added. “There is no way Orton would ever win that freaking match.”

– John Cena Sr. is ready for his son’s match against Randy Orton tonight at WWE Backlash!

“I can still feel that kick in the head from Orton”

