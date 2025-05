Real name: Rickssen Opont

Height: 5’10”

Weight:

Date of birth:

From: Port-Au-Prince, Haiti

Pro debut: May 12, 2023

Trained by: WWE Performance Center

Finishing move:

Biography

– Opont made his WWE debut on the August 4, 2023, episode of NXT Level Up as Tyson Dupont, teaming with Tyriek Igwe in a tag team match against Edris Enofe and Malik Blade, which they lost.