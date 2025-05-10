Spoilers: ROH TV taping results from Detroit, MI

The following are spoilers for future episodes of Ring of Honor TV taped Thursday at the Masonic Temple Theatre in Detroit, Michigan.

These were taped before and after AEW Collision, submitted anonymously:

Blake Christian (w/ Lee Johnson) defeated Gringo Loco

ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions Dustin Rhodes and Ross & Marshall Von Erich & ROH Tag Team Champion Sammy Guevara defeated MxM (Mason Madden & Mansoor) and Premier Athletes (Tony Nese & Ariya Daivari) (w/ Mark Sterling)

ROH Women’s World Champion Athena defeated Rachel Armstrong in a Proving Ground match

Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor, Lee Moriarty, Shawn Dean & Carlie Bravo) (w/ Trish Adora) defeated Vaughn Vertigo, Joe Demaro & Alienated Youth (Riley Reinhart & Martian Webb)

Deonna Purrazzo defeated Marti Belle in a Pure rules match

Marina Shafir defeated Laynie Luck

Queen Aminata defeated Allysin Kay in a Pure rules match

Hologram & Rhino defeated The Frat House (Cole Karter & Griff Garrison) (w/ Jacked Jameson & Preston Vance)

