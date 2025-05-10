RVD on why he didn’t win the World Title back in 2002, AJ Lee thanks her fans

Why does Rob Van Dam think he didn’t win the World Title back in 2002?

“I think back then I didn’t have the right relationship with the office and I think that’s an important factor, too. Like, you can’t be the champion and be an outsider, not behind the curtain. You know, it might have worked with CM Punk when he was doing his ‘pipe bomb’ promos and shit. I mean, he looked like he was an anti-WWE, like an outsider guy the way he was running his mouth and stuff, but obviously, if you were the one with the pen, you know, pushing the pen, making the decisions in the office, you wouldn’t allow that, not someone that’s f***ing calling you on all your s*** and trying to destroy you and your product and your image. You wouldn’t allow those guys in that spot, it’s got to be someone that you invest in that you know you can trust. I really wasn’t that guy. Even though the fans loved me. You know, I can’t say whether it would have worked or not from a lot of perspectives, but from the perspective of the office, I think having control of me and having a solid enough relationship with me to trust me, I don’t think I had that.”

– AJ Lee thanks fans for never forgetting her and pushing for her return 10 years after her last match in WWE:

Wow this is moving, I’m honored to be a teeny part of your journeys. I can be chronically offline and sometimes don’t realize the connections I’ve made. It’s so kind & generous to give someone their flowers while they’re still here. I’m proud of you all and I’m rooting for you. https://t.co/Fy5mKZllbH — AJ Mendez (@TheAJMendez) May 9, 2025