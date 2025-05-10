Possible WWE Backlash spoiler

May 10, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Former New Japan star Jeff Cobb is expected to debut tonight at WWE Backlash in St. Louis, Missouri.

It was also noted that the company has discussed the possibility of involving Cobb into the Bloodline storyline in some capacity on WWE television.

(Source: Fightful)

Cobb earlier posted:

