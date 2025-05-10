Possible WWE Backlash spoiler

Former New Japan star Jeff Cobb is expected to debut tonight at WWE Backlash in St. Louis, Missouri.

It was also noted that the company has discussed the possibility of involving Cobb into the Bloodline storyline in some capacity on WWE television.

(Source: Fightful)

Cobb earlier posted:

This is how I’m spending my retirement, making appearances on the red carpet for Tony Hawks pro skater 3 & 4 release party! Pics with them wanting pictures with me to be uploaded soon! Tony, you’re lucky I decided to stop skating or this game would’ve been called “JEFF COBBS PRO… pic.twitter.com/eXCk5FUykf — Jeff Cobb (@RealJeffCobb) May 9, 2025