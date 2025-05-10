News and notes from Triple H’s Backlash press conference

May 10, 2025 - by staff

Triple H takes the floor at the table and confirms tonight’s attendance of 17,155 fans. Great viewership numbers tonight and is extremely happy with tonight PLE, he says every match was incredible giving Becky and Lyra high praise.

– Triple H has a lot of kind words for Pat Mcafee, saying he is a great supporter of the company and can’t imagine a WWE without him. He is extremely greatful that given his outside commitments, he still devotes large amounts of his time to the company. He then goes onto run down the PLE calendar before opening up to questions.

– First Question, Triple H runs down potential City’s he would like to return to with a PLE, and he runs down some of his favorite “wrestling towns”

– Next, he gives his opinion on the Orton/Cena rivalry. He can’t believe it’s been 25 years, all the way back in OVW and is incredibly proud of everything he’s accomplished.

– When asked about how the celebrity appearances work, he distinguishes Logan Paul from that group saying to him, he is a performer before being thrown off the table by John Cena.

– Triple H said Drew McIntyre is a little banged up but he’s totally fine.

