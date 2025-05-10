Mina Shirakawa sends a message to AZM, “Queen of the Ring” now available for streaming
– Mina Shirakawa posts a heartfelt message following her triple threat loss to AZM at NJPW Resurgence.
I have no home to return to in Japan.
I’ve already said goodbye to my family.
I chose to live here.
Tonight, I lost.
But I haven’t lost myself.
ここでやると決めたから。
悔しくて苦しいけど、絶対折れない。#njResurgence pic.twitter.com/AGft1sXaHV
— 白川未奈 Mina Shirakawa (@MinaShirakawa) May 10, 2025