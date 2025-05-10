Kevin Kelly launching a new promotion, Nick Wayne success in NJPW debut

– Kevin Kelly via Facebook:

The Debut event for my promotion will be Saturday August 9th in Carlisle, Pennsylvania at the Carlisle Expo Center. VIP tickets will go on sale first. These Premier ringside seat tickets will include an exclusive T-shirt and poster and more! We have approximately 2,000 more tickets to sell and will have many more announcements soon.

Company name, logo, social media accounts and website will all be released within a day or two, pending trademark application. There are lots of legal steps when setting up a new business.

This weekend, we added two more wrestlers to the first card. One from Indianapolis and another Ohio based wrestler. These are veteran guys who understand what we want. Currently we have wrestlers from seven different states confirmed for the Debut event.

I also met and hired an Operations Manager in charge of floorplans, seating charts and more. She’s awesome and is a big piece of the puzzle.

Next week, I am starting promoting locally in Carlisle, PA. You will get to learn about the local businesses in Carlisle because all small businesses should promote each other. Wrestling is a great vehicle to do that!

– Nick Wayne won his debut NJPW match defeating former IWGP Jr Heavyweight champion SHO to kick off the Best of Super Juniors Tournament.

+2 points What a debut.

The start of something great. https://t.co/rA3TJGXWgW — Nick Wayne (@thenickwayne) May 10, 2025