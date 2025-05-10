John Cena hits a Attitude Adjustment on R-Truth at the press conference, word on Cena’s final match

– John Cena just jumped R-Truth at the press conference and hit an AA through the table.

After retaining the WWE Championship against Randy Orton, Truth comes out to tell Cena he never gave up on him and that he’s still his childhood hero.

He says he still loves him even if everybody else tells him he’s terrible and can’t even wrestle.

Cena says Truth has pushed things too far as he calls him by his real name “Ron” as he nails him with a huge Attitude Adjustment through the table.

– According to WCVB News in Boston, Cena’s last ever match will take place at the TD Bank North Garden in Boston, Massachusetts this coming December.

