John Cena hits a Attitude Adjustment on R-Truth at the press conference, word on Cena’s final match

May 10, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

John Cena just jumped R-Truth at the press conference and hit an AA through the table.

After retaining the WWE Championship against Randy Orton, Truth comes out to tell Cena he never gave up on him and that he’s still his childhood hero.

He says he still loves him even if everybody else tells him he’s terrible and can’t even wrestle.

Cena says Truth has pushed things too far as he calls him by his real name “Ron” as he nails him with a huge Attitude Adjustment through the table.

– According to WCVB News in Boston, Cena’s last ever match will take place at the TD Bank North Garden in Boston, Massachusetts this coming December.

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

One Response

  1. art123guy says:
    May 11, 2025 at 12:00 am

    Wow. That looked bad. I mean, NO reaction from anyone.

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Indi Hartwell

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal