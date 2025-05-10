Video: Jeff Cobb makes his WWE debut

May 10, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Jacob Fatu retains the United States Championship in the opening match at WWE Backlash.

Eventually McIntyre and Priest brawl into the crowd. Priest hits his finisher from the top of some staging and they both crash into some tables.

Thanks to some help from Solo Sikoa and the debuting Jeff Cobb, they beat down LA Knight and allow Jacob to get the win. Fatu seemed confused by Cobb’s appearance.

