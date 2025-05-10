Jacob Fatu on Jeff Cobb’s arrival, WWE on Pat McAfee’s health, Dominik Mysterio note

– Byron Saxton gives us an update on Pat McAfee after his match with Gunther saying no one expected that performance. He spoke with Pat briefly and found out he’s healthy and happy and he feels he accomplished something tonight in earning Gunther’s respect.

– Jacob Fatu is out first at the press conference and says he wasn’t aware that “Jeff Cobb” would be involved. He was shocked but they’re taking everything one step at a time. He’s had multiple speed bumps in his life and he’ll just keep rolling forward.

– Back at the desk, The Greatest Intercontinental Champion of all time, “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio gives us his play by play over his victory tonight, saying he doesn’t need the support of the fans. He only needs his family in the Judgment Day and the IC Championship.