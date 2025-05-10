Ivelisse Velez injured, WWE superstar seen as a breakaway star, Erick Rowan update

– WWN officials just received some very unfortunate news today. Former SHINE Champion and #1 Contender, Ivelisse Velez, sustained an injury last weekend & her condition has gotten progressively worse since then. As a result, she will not be medically cleared to compete tomorrow night at #SHINE82 against SHINE Champion Kelsey Raegan. The entire WWN Family extends their support to Ivelisse and wishes her a full and speedy recovery. In the meantime, SHINE officials are actively determining a new challenger for the SHINE Championship Match, which will still take place as scheduled at the OCC Road House in Clearwater, FL, tomorrow, Sunday, May 11th at 5 PM EDT. An official announcement regarding the replacement will be made at the start of SHINE 82.

– Erick Rowan has been seen at the WWE Performance Center this week, according to PWInsider.

– One person high up in WWE decision making noted that Iyo Sky has been considered a breakaway star this year, according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Combining the fire and voice inflections that made Asuka a strong promo without speaking English and “her ridiculously great workrate, and everyone loves working with her, so no one has a problem making her shine, letting her shine, and designing a match for her to shine.”