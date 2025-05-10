Indi Hartwell on a potential return to NXT, update on Jeff Cobb

May 10, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Indi Hartwell (via Insight with Chris Van Vliet) on a potential return to NXT after signing with TNA:

“It’s not my intention right now to sign with TNA so I can go back to NXT. I went to TNA because TNA is a company I grew up watching. I’m genuinely a huge fan of TNA, and I feel like that’s where I can thrive the most.

I’m only 28 so I do feel like there is a path back to WWE someday, I’m not closing the door on that. All my friends are still there, and there’s a lot that I didn’t get to do, so it’s definitely something that I can see happening.”

Jeff Cobb is spending his retirement in style – spending his day on the red carpet!

