Indi Hartwell on a potential return to NXT, update on Jeff Cobb

– Indi Hartwell (via Insight with Chris Van Vliet) on a potential return to NXT after signing with TNA:

“It’s not my intention right now to sign with TNA so I can go back to NXT. I went to TNA because TNA is a company I grew up watching. I’m genuinely a huge fan of TNA, and I feel like that’s where I can thrive the most.

I’m only 28 so I do feel like there is a path back to WWE someday, I’m not closing the door on that. All my friends are still there, and there’s a lot that I didn’t get to do, so it’s definitely something that I can see happening.”

Indi Hartwell comments on her historic victory, capturing the HOG Women’s Championship by defeating Miyu Yamashita in a fiercely competitive match for the vacated title!!!! @indi_hartwell pic.twitter.com/FJQ7vAEpOf — House Of Glory Wrestling (@HOGwrestling) May 10, 2025

PUT IN WORK.

GET RESULTS. pic.twitter.com/PiG5eV2meN — Mike SANTANA (@Santana_Proud) May 10, 2025

– Jeff Cobb is spending his retirement in style – spending his day on the red carpet!

This is how I’m spending my retirement, making appearances on the red carpet for Tony Hawks pro skater 3 & 4 release party! Pics with them wanting pictures with me to be uploaded soon! Tony, you’re lucky I decided to stop skating or this game would’ve been called “JEFF COBBS PRO… pic.twitter.com/eXCk5FUykf — Jeff Cobb (@RealJeffCobb) May 9, 2025