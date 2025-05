At tonight’s House Of Glory show, Waging War, Indi Hartwell became the new HOG Women’s Champion after defeating Miyu Yamashita for the vacant belt.

NEW HOG WOMEN’S CHAMPION pic.twitter.com/PcS1xC3QbT — Indi Wrestling (@indi_hartwell) May 10, 2025

Indi Hartwell went over Miyu Yamishita to become the new HOG Women's Champion! #WagingWAR #HOGWAR pic.twitter.com/MgQHdE8lL2 — NY-TALL-GUY (@tall_ny) May 10, 2025