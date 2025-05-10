Card for tonight’s WWE Backlash, Dakota Kai’s exit was a surprise internally

– WWE Backlash 2025 Match Card:

* John Cena (c) Vs. Randy Orton for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

* Lyra Valkyria (c) Vs. Becky Lynch for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship.

* Jacob Fatu (c) Vs. Drew McIntyre Vs. LA Knight Vs. Damian Priest for the United States Championship.

* Gunther Vs. Pat McAfee.

* Dominik Mysterio (c) Vs. Penta for the Intercontinental Championship.

– According to Dave Meltzer, Dakota Kai’s exit was said to have been a surprise internally within WWE.The former Women’s Tag Team Champion was nearly ‘unanimously praised’ backstage, but a combination of factors led to her release. One reason is due to the fact that Kai recently turned 37, whilst a source told Meltzer that Kai was never going to be used as a major name in the women’s division long term, with Kai’s future in the organization seen as a ‘jobber to the stars’ figure, putting over up-and-coming talent like Roxanne Perez, Giulia, etc. With Kai earning a significant salary when re-signing with WWE in 2022, the thought was that it wasn’t worth the money just to have her lose to people ‘on the way up’.