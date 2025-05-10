AEW star Bryan Danielson Explains Why AEW Avoids “Warlike Fashion” With WWE…

“We as a company don’t approach other companies in a warlike fashion, right? We don’t feel like we’re in a war with anybody,” he began, adding a crucial distinction: “But that’s not the same as the other side.”

This difference, Danielson explained, often puts AEW in a reactive posture. “We’re constantly kind of on the defense in that. I don’t know the right strategy, but I like the way Tony Khan handles things because, in my mind, it makes us the good guys,” he stated.

“But I don’t know if at some point we need to go more on the offensive. I’ve had friends bring that up to me like, ‘Oh, you guys should attack them.’”

However, Danielson personally resists the idea of AEW adopting a more aggressive stance, citing the core personalities involved. “I’m like, wait a second. One, that’s not my personality. Two, that’s not Tony Khan’s personality. And I think that’s one of the things that drew me to AEW.”

(Source: Talksport)