Belair shares an image of the finger injury, Shotzi says Kross spends money on his promos

– Bianca Belair shares an image of the injury to her finger.

– Shotzi (via Busted Open Radio) reveals that Karrion Kross spends his own money making his own promos

“Honestly, he is an inspiration. I used to travel with him and Scarlett all the time. He’ll just be in this haunted house and he’ll be like, “Hey, come here, I’m gonna cut a promo” and I’m like, how do you do that? How do you just start talking? People don’t see what a great talker he is.”

I’m glad he’s not waiting for WWE to let him show it. He’s taking it into his own hands.

He’s hiring all these people to put all these productions together. Because like, if they’re not gonna do it, I’m gonna do it myself. It’s honestly been really inspiring to see him taking it into his own hands.”