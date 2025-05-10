5/10/25 MLP Northern Rising results from Toronto

– Josh Alexander defeats Q. T. Marshall

– Zack Sabre Jr. defeats Jonathan Gresham in a back and forth grapple heavy match.

– Serena Deeb defeats Miyu Yamashita. In a back and forth matchup.

– The War Dogs versus The Good Brothers is a double count out and was thrown out.

– Thom Latimer defeats Stu Grayson to retain the NWA World’s Heavyweight Championship.

– Mike Bailey defeats Gabe Kidd and Michael Oku in a triple threat match. Each competitor had their chance and Bailey capitalized on his.

– Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling pays tribute to the Tunney family. Frank and Jack Tunney were an important part of WWE in the 80s and 90s.

Tonight, we pay tribute to and honor The Tunney Family at Maple Leaf Gardens.#MLPNorthernRising Watch LIVE on @Triller_TV:https://t.co/LWaTtvfbhs… pic.twitter.com/gqb8HKcsiM — MAPLE LEAF PRO Wrestling (@MapleLeafPW) May 11, 2025

– Gisele Shaw defeats Kylie Rae to become the new MLP women’s Canadian champion

– Santino Marella and The Cobra tried to take Bishop Syer out of the Gauntlet match. It backfired and Dyer eliminated Marella.

– Josh Alexander defeats QT Marshall via submission, locking in the sharpshooter for the victory winning the 20 men gauntlet match to become the new MLP Canadian champion.

– Next show:

NEXT STOP! MAPLE LEAF PRO heads to Montreal, Quebec on July 5 for #MLPResurrection at "The House of Pain", Le Colisée de Laval! TICKETS ON SALE THIS FRIDAY MAY 16 at https://t.co/6RVM5ojHdy! WATCH LIVE ON @TRILLER_TV! pic.twitter.com/R7h3nRYXLP — MAPLE LEAF PRO Wrestling (@MapleLeafPW) May 11, 2025