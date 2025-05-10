5/10/25 MLP Northern Rising results from Toronto

May 10, 2025 - by staff

– Josh Alexander defeats Q. T. Marshall

– Zack Sabre Jr. defeats Jonathan Gresham in a back and forth grapple heavy match.

– Serena Deeb defeats Miyu Yamashita. In a back and forth matchup.

– The War Dogs versus The Good Brothers is a double count out and was thrown out.

– Thom Latimer defeats Stu Grayson to retain the NWA World’s Heavyweight Championship.

– Mike Bailey defeats Gabe Kidd and Michael Oku in a triple threat match. Each competitor had their chance and Bailey capitalized on his.

– Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling pays tribute to the Tunney family. Frank and Jack Tunney were an important part of WWE in the 80s and 90s.

– Gisele Shaw defeats Kylie Rae to become the new MLP women’s Canadian champion

– Santino Marella and The Cobra tried to take Bishop Syer out of the Gauntlet match. It backfired and Dyer eliminated Marella.

– Josh Alexander defeats QT Marshall via submission, locking in the sharpshooter for the victory winning the 20 men gauntlet match to become the new MLP Canadian champion.

