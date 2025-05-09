Zach Gowen comments on AEW appearance, AEW talent’s contract up soon, Bayley and SNME notes

– Zach Gowen comments on being on AEW…

I haven’t been on a national tv wrestling program in 22 years. Thank you to those that remembered me!!! I haven’t forgotten about yall either. The magic of professional wrestling is still very much alive in my soul and I’m so grateful I get to share that once again — Zach Gowen (@ZachGowen) May 9, 2025

– Fightful reports Willow Nightingale’s AEW Contract is coming up in a few months. AEW expects to retain her.

– Fightful also reports Jey Uso vs. Logan Paul has been penciled in for a WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.

– According to Bayley, the Wacky Waving Inflatable Arm-Flailing Tubemen that were synonymous with her “Hugger” persona we’re originally meant for Adam Rose, but creative changed their minds.