Zach Gowen comments on AEW appearance, AEW talent’s contract up soon, Bayley and SNME notes

May 9, 2025 - by staff

– Zach Gowen comments on being on AEW…

Fightful reports Willow Nightingale’s AEW Contract is coming up in a few months. AEW expects to retain her.

– Fightful also reports Jey Uso vs. Logan Paul has been penciled in for a WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.

– According to Bayley, the Wacky Waving Inflatable Arm-Flailing Tubemen that were synonymous with her “Hugger” persona we’re originally meant for Adam Rose, but creative changed their minds.

