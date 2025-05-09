Zach Gowen appears on Collision, gets match against Ricochet next week

Former WWE star Zach Gowen appeared on Collision last night and got involved in an angle with Ricochet which led to a match being announced for the Beach Break episode of Dynamite next week.

Gowen was at ringside for the Ricochet vs Angelico match and following the conclusion of the match, he jumped the security rail to stop Ricochet from harassing one of the security guards. Things did not go well for Gowen, who got laid out by Ricochet, and to make matters worse, Ricochet stole Gowen’s prosthetic leg.

That was enough to book a match between the two for next week, the third one announced for the card so far.

Gowen, who used to wrestle on the independent scene, became famous when he joined WWE in 2003 and was involved in some memorable angles with Vince McMahon, John Cena, Hulk Hogan, and the most memorable one with Brock Lesnar.

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online