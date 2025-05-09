WWE SmackDown Results 5/9/25

The road to WWE Backlash: St. Louis winds down tonight in Ohio.

WWE SmackDown returns at 8/7c on USA Network and Netflix for international views, live from the Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio.

On tap for tonight’s show is an appearance by Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena, Jacob Fatu & Solo Sikoa vs. LA Knight & Damian Priest in tag-team action, Aleister Black vs. Carmelo Hayes, as well as Nia Jax vs. Jade Cargill to determine the next challenger for Tiffany Stratton’s WWE Women’s Championship.

Featured below are complete WWE SmackDown results from Friday, May 9, 2025. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 8-11pm EST. on USA Network.

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS – MAY 9, 2025

“WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” gets things started as always. We then shoot inside the Nutter Center in Dayton, OH.

LA Knight & Damian Priest vs. Solo Sikoa & Jacob Fatu

We see Damian Priest backstage, and he is stopped by Byron Saxton for a quick word. As Priest begins talking, he is cut off by LA Knight. The two talk back-and-forth about whether or not they can trust the other to have their back tonight in their tag-team match.

“The Mega Star” tells the production team to hit his music, and he begins walking as the camera follows him. He settles inside the squared circle to a big pop as Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett welcome us to the show on commentary.

After Knight’s music dies down, the lights go down and the entrance tune for his partner hits. Out comes Damian Priest and “all rise” inside the Nutter Center as he joins Knight in the ring as they await the arrival of their opposition for tonight’s opening match.

Solo Sikoa and WWE United States Champion Jacob Fatu make their way out next. The two settle in the ring. We see Knight and Priest talking among themselves about who will start. As they argue, Sikoa runs over and cheap-shots them. He goes to work on Priest.

Knight is forced to the apron by the referee, so it looks like Sikoa decided for them who will be starting things off. Sikoa headbutts Priest. He goes for a Samoan Drop, but Priest escapes out the back door and begins lighting Sikoa up with a variety of kicks.

As Priest is dealing with Sikoa on the floor, Knight runs over and leaps off the apron and blasts Sikoa for him. He then gets in Priest’s face and with his usual brash style, makes it clear that he’s taking back the WWE United States Championship, not Priest.

On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.