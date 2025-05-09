Video: 5/9/25 WWE Speed result

Kelani Jordan defeated Wren Sinclair to advance in the #1 Contender’s Tournament

TODAY on #WWESpeed! The road to the #WWESpeed Women’s Championship kicks off as @kelani_wwe takes on @WrenSinclairWWE. Find out who advances in the No. 1 Contender’s Tournament! pic.twitter.com/5ZnV42OF38 — WWE (@WWE) May 9, 2025

.@kelani_wwe is feeling confident as she moves one step closer to the #WWESpeed Women’s Championship pic.twitter.com/EgvaiZQa28 — WWE (@WWE) May 9, 2025

Maxxine Dupri vs. Ivy Nile announced for next week’s WWE Speed