Video: 5/9/25 WWE Speed result
Kelani Jordan defeated Wren Sinclair to advance in the #1 Contender’s Tournament
TODAY on #WWESpeed!
The road to the #WWESpeed Women’s Championship kicks off as @kelani_wwe takes on @WrenSinclairWWE. Find out who advances in the No. 1 Contender’s Tournament! pic.twitter.com/5ZnV42OF38
.@kelani_wwe is feeling confident as she moves one step closer to the #WWESpeed Women’s Championship pic.twitter.com/EgvaiZQa28
Maxxine Dupri vs. Ivy Nile announced for next week’s WWE Speed