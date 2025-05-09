TNA confirms the signing of Myla Grace

TNA Wrestling confirmed today that it has signed international superstar Myla Grace – and her debut match airs Friday, May 23 on Xplosion.

Born in Belfast, Ireland, Myla has been wrestling for six years, and her first TNA match is against another international star, Harley Hudson. She is the first wrestler that TNA has signed from Ireland.

Myla and the rest of the TNA roster will be in-action May 23-24, in Brampton, Ontario, Canada, with limited tickets still available for both shows, including Under Siege on May 23, which will air live on the TNA+ app. (For tickets to the Brampton shows: https://www.ticketmaster.ca/event/1000624EB4CF2026.)

The Brampton shows will feature TNA World Champion Joe Hendry, TNA Knockouts World Champion Masha Slamovich and TNA X-Division Champion Moose. Also confirmed to appear in Brampton: Matt Hardy, Nic Nemeth, Mustafa Ali, Steve Maclin, Eric Young, Mike Santana, Brian Myers, A.J. Francis, Frankie Kazarian, Sami Callihan, Tessa Blanchard, Rosemary and Xia Brookside, among others.

More Myla … A Dozen Facts:

She has wrestled in 17 countries.

She used to be a dancer and dance teacher, winning world titles, dancing around the world and in some of the biggest arenas. Her dancers performed with Justin Bieber.

She lived and wrestled in Japan for eight months.

“I love animals. I have a dog named Dave and he’s my favorite thing in the world.”

Growing up, she admittedly was “obsessed with The Hardys. I had a 2xtreme cap that I literally wore everywhere, so much so that my mommy even let me wear it when getting my picture taken with Santa.”

She is fluent in gaeilge (Irish) and it is her first language.

Her favorite food is birthday cake.

“I am a huge Disney fan.”

“I love theme parks and rollercoasters.”

The Quote: Joining TNA is a dream-come-true. It’s a place with such a rich legacy; I’m honored to be part of its next chapter.”

Goal: “I want to be the first-ever Irish champion in TNA and help the company grow its presence even further in Europe and help take it to new heights.”

She is a big fan of Ultimate X matches and wants to participate in one, without question.