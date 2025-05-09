Rhino has praise for Tony Khan and AEW

Rhino spoke highly of AEW and Tony Khan, emphasizing the deep respect he has for the company and its leadership, especially in how Khan treats his talent. “One of the things that I really love about AEW and Tony Khan is not only his passion for wrestling and the direction that he’s taken All Elite Wrestling, but how he really really cares about the talent, you know?” Rhino pointed out that Khan’s compassion extends beyond the ring, noting moments where he helped families without any obligation to do so. “I’ve seen him take care of some families and stuff and he didn’t have to.”

Rhino recalled personally praising Khan for his character when they crossed paths backstage. “I actually seen him in the locker room at TNA when Christian Cage came over to wrestle and I actually told him, ‘Man, that speaks a lot about your character.’” He emphasized the importance of feeling cared for as talent: “If you care about your employees, at the end of the day, that’s what we are. We’re talent, we’re employees but we also have families and to know that someone is at the head of the wheel cares that much, it speaks volumes.”

In Rhino’s view, this level of care isn’t just important to the wrestlers — it also resonates with the audience. “I think a lot of the fans are that, that’s another reason why they’re drawn to AEW wrestling and rightfully so.”

Source: The WHIP Show Podcast