Matt Hardy to find a partner to take on The Nemeth Brothers at Under Siege

Last night on Impact, the new TNA Tag Team champions, Nic and Ryan Nemeth, challenged The Hardys to a tag team title match at the upcoming Under Siege special on TNA+.

But Jeff will not be able to compete as the show is in Canada, with his legal problems from the past preventing him from entering the country.

Santino Marella called out the Nemeths for issuing the challenging even though they knew Jeff would not be able to participate, but still made the match official, giving Matt the opportunity to find a tag team partner that he wants.

The Nemeth Brothers won the titles at Rebellion in Los Angeles, California late last month, ending the Hardys’ 183-day reign as champs.

BREAKING: @NicTNemeth and @ryrynemnem will defend the TNA World Tag Team Titles against @MATTHARDYBRAND and a partner of his choosing at #TNAUnderSiege LIVE on TNA+ on May 23 from the CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario. WATCH #TNAiMPACT! on TNA+: https://t.co/afG9MKyLaa pic.twitter.com/xVLcGesZBJ — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) May 9, 2025

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online