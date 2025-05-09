JBL addresses the backlash directed at WWE over recent releases

JBL addressed the backlash directed at Triple H and Nick Khan over recent WWE releases, strongly defending them and emphasizing the business realities behind such decisions. “The hate that I’ve seen on the internet though, I think is misguided as far as Hunter and Nick … it’s bulls*** he said, pointing out that contract structures and age play a significant role in these situations. “This is a business and when you get older and you have contracts that are high you got a 90-day out in most of these contracts.”

JBL compared WWE’s decisions to practices common across all professional fields. “You see this in every single sport, you see this in entertainment, you see this everywhere. A person gets old and they end up either getting retired or somebody tells them to step aside … it’s part of life.”

Despite the roster changes, he expressed confidence in the talents who were let go, specifically naming a few. “What they do now, these are very talented guys. Braun Strowman is a once in a generation guy, he looks amazing … Shayna Baszler, I mean, so many of these people are really talented people. I think they’re going to be fine.”

Source: Something To Wrestle with John Layfield