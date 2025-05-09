Former WWE personality calls Bayley for being “boring” and “washed up,” Thunder Rosa loves Bazsler

– Former WWE personality Jonathan Coachman Calls Bayley for being “boring” and “washed up.”

“Oh my God! You can’t be serious. You cannot be serious. [Why keep bringing up Bayley?] That’s my question. Bayley is done. She’s washed up. She’s boring. She’s nothing. She’s nothing anymore. What does she bring to the table? If you dropped Bayley off the roster today, what would we lose?”’

“When I was in the WWE for 13 years, there would be certain people, and she’d be one of them, that you’d walk around backstage going, ‘How in the world is she winning the Royal Rumble? Or ‘How in the world is he doing that.’ To me, I think she’s a very sweet person but there’s a lot of sweet people. But I just don’t think she’s ever sold a ticket, like ever sold a ticket for any rivalry that she’s ever done.”

(Source: Behind The Turnbuckle YouTube channel)

– On Friday, it was announced that multiple wrestlers were parting ways with WWE. While speaking on Busted Open Radio, Thunder Rosa revealed which released WWE wrestler she would like to see join AEW…

“Shayna Baszler. I love Shayna. I’ve always loved her. And I think she’s solid on everything she does. She’s really good at cutting promos, she has a lot of experience on TV. I think that she’ll be great…I think we need more women in those men’s stables. I think it adds more to things. And it’s been very few, the ones that have had the opportunity to do that, and I think Shayna would add a lot to that mix.”

(quote: WrestlingInc.com)