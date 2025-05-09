Dominik Mysterio wants to break WWE tradition, The Good Brothers return to action (updated)

– Dominik Mysterio says he’d love to cash in the Money In The Bank contract on the tag team titles instead of a singles championship, breaking WWE tradition.

Speaking on The Babyfaces Podcast, Dominik said:

“Everyone’s selfish, and they want to go for a singles title. Nah. I want to bring my boys with me.” He added that he’d use the briefcase to help Judgment Day win more gold, possibly teaming with JD McDonagh or even cashing in for another member, saying, “It’s not for me, it’s for them… I’m just here to change and make history for the Judgment Day.”

This would be a first in WWE history, as the briefcase has almost always been used to target world titles.

– OG BC (Young Bucks, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson) defeat Bullet Club War Dogs at NJPW Resurgence. The OGs threw up the too sweets to the War Dogs after the match, but the War Dogs reject their offer and leave the ring.

Welcome back Good Bros! pic.twitter.com/DDGWZFJQg5 — Matthew & Nicholas Jackson (@youngbucks) May 10, 2025