Bea Priestly makes a surprise appearance at NJPW Resurgence

Former WWE star Bea Priestley (formerly Blair Davenport) made her return to the ring at today’s NJPW Resurgence event, taking on Viva Van. This marks Priestley’s first major appearance since officially becoming a free agent after her WWE non-compete expired just last night.

Priestley has spoken openly about her excitement to be back on the independent scene, sharing that she’s enjoying her freedom and looking forward to choosing her own path after her WWE run. Apparently she is open to future conversations with AEW but is currently focused on doing her own thing and wrestling wherever she wants.

Fans and fellow wrestlers alike have shown a lot of support for Priestley since her release, and her NJPW appearance signals the start of a new chapter in her career.

Bea Priestley is back and wasted no time getting into action against Viva Van. What a way to kick things off! Watch it LIVE on @njpwworld PPV!

(Separate purchase required — no subscription needed)

https://t.co/MVcex6TLfp#njresurgence #njpw pic.twitter.com/HsZ9gK3zoG — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) May 10, 2025