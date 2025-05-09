Bea Priestley on creative and physical freedom

Bea Priestley shared her thoughts on her future in wrestling, expressing openness to new opportunities, including a possible return to AEW, but also emphasizing a desire for personal freedom after her WWE tenure. “Definitely now with Toni [Storm], everyone knows how close me and Toni are. We’re like sisters at this point. She lives in Orlando as well, we see each other fairly often. But I’m also along the lines of — I’m definitely open to having conversations but I do also want a little bit of time just to do my own thing.”

She reflected on the structure and demands of her previous WWE contract and how it affected her autonomy. “You have an app [with your schedule]. If you’ve got a dot on this day, you have to be there, you have to show up,” she explained. “If you’re sore from the gym or you’ve had a hard match and they book you the next day, you can’t say you don’t feel like it. You have to go do it even when you don’t feel 100 percent or you don’t particularly feel wanting to do it. You just have to.”

Now, she’s prioritizing creative and physical freedom. “So I kind of just want to be able to take things that I want to do and do it because I’m looking forward to it or enjoying it rather than doing it because someone else is telling me to…” Still, she made clear she was never difficult to work with. “Even WWE, I was very happy like, ‘Tell me what to do. I’m more than happy to do whatever.’ I’m not one of those people who is like, ‘Oh, I don’t want to lose.’”

Source: Cultaholic