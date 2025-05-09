Alexa Bliss Confronts Charlotte Flair After Surprise Return On WWE SmackDown

Alexa Bliss made her long-awaited return to WWE on the May 9 WWE SmackDown “go-home” show for Backlash: St. Louis, live from the Nutter Center near her hometown of Dayton, OH.

Bliss returned with her darker, Wyatt Sicks-style look as the surprise tag team partner of Zelina Vega. The duo defeated Chelsea Green and Piper Niven in tag action, with Bliss scoring the win after hitting Sister Abigail.

Later in the show, Bliss confronted Charlotte Flair in the parking lot and told her they needed to “have a chat.”