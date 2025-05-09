AEW to pay tribute to Steve “Mongo” McMichael next week on Dynamite

With Dynamite from the Chicago area next week, AEW will pay tribute to former Four Horsemen Steve “Mongo” McMichael and Ric Flair will be in attendance for it.

The tribute was announced last night on Collision by Tony Schiavone, who also revealed that 16-time world champ and Hall of Famer Ric Flair will return to AEW television specifically for it.

McMichael, himself a Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, passed away last month at age 67 after a bout with ALS.

He formed part of the Four Horsemen in WCW between 1996 and 1997 and worked for WCW between 1995 and 1999. He played in the NFL for the New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers for one season each, but played for the Chicago Bears between 1981 and 1993, making him one of the most famous and beloved Chicago sports personalities.

Saturday, May 17#AEWCollision

8ET/7CT on TNT + MAX! Tribute to Steve "Mongo" McMichael AEW with Mongo's family + @RicFlairNatrBoy, will honor the life of pro wrestler + Pro Football Hall of Fame member, Steve "Mongo" McMichael, at AEW Collision: Beach Break, Saturday May 17! pic.twitter.com/PeKQTdqJ6p — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 9, 2025